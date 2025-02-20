Stock slide: Are investor fears of a bear market exaggerated?

Once this becomes a larger trend, companies find they can raise much more money than what’s warranted by their ability to generate value. In the process, money gets diverted away from businesses that may better deserve funds. Irrational exuberance, thus, gets in the way of what’s best for the economy. For funds to find their way to investment avenues that deploy it well, overpriced shares are a hindrance. We are better off with stock tickers going red if it expels the excess.