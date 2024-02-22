Beauty and the Bias: India Inc needs more sensitivity

Swetha Totapally, regional director, Asia-Pacific, Dalberg Advisers, a consulting firm, needed help with her saree. The hotel staff who helped her was in her early twenties, and like it often happens, between pins and pleats, the two women started exchanging stories about their work. Totapally got to know that the young employee on the last leg of her night shift at the five-star hotel did not want to work in the hospitality sector. She had a degree from an air-hostess training academy, but was rejected and asked to re-apply after a year. She did not need more training or any other qualification. She just had to return for interviews without her... well, braces.