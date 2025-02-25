BeerBiceps fiasco: How did influencers get to flex artificial muscles anyway?
Summary
- Amid the BeerBiceps fiasco starring Ranveer Allahbadia, let’s not forget the role of other interested parties in fostering wide disregard of truth and civility. The responsibility doesn’t lie with one person alone.
Emerging media platforms and traditional moral values never make for good bedfellows. The controversy that erupted over online influencer and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, his curiously named company BeerBiceps and some of his fellow travellers has consumed India’s content devouring population, evoking strong emotions and extreme views online.