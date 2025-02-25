BeerBiceps fiasco: How did influencers get to flex artificial muscles anyway?

In recent years, various sections of society have lionized influencers for their legions of followers without any concern for the quality of their content. Advertisers of consumer products instigated some of them to side-step ethics of responsible communication. Politicians sought them out before the 2024 general elections, even bestowing Allahbadia with an award. Literature festivals, book publishers and film/TV studios have all rooted for influencers with large followings in their desire to reach out to the largest number of people at the lowest cost.