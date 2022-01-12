Beethoven’s 10th Symphony and the jarring notes of AI

Building a brand is quite different from making a product. With some effort, sweetened water with a little fizz can be made into a cola drink. This is just a product. Making it into a brand, something with which consumers develop an emotional connection, is an entirely different challenge. When we are only focused on the engineering of a driverless car, one is acting only from a product point of view. To think from a brand point of view, one has to keep the end user at the centre of it all. So, while developing a driverless car, one has to think what the end user is going to do now that s/he does not need to drive. Read more, listen to music more, sleep more? If so, how can a driverless car help facilitate these activities better than existing cars? Also, what does the end user lose by using a driverless car? Today, there is so much prestige attached to being driven around by a chauffeur. How will autonomous vehicles create the same levels of prestige?