Before worrying about a killer bot, regulators must take on human abuse of AI
Anxiety over AI outsmarting and killing humans mustn’t distract us from its here-and-now risks. We should worry more about immediate AI threats posed by rogue humans, such as propagandists deploying deep-fakes or dictators unleashing autonomous weapons.
Every week sees a slew of launch announcements in artificial intelligence (AI). The last week, however, was marked by a rush of declarations on how to regulate it. It started off with the US springing a surprise with Joe Biden’s executive order requiring AI majors to be more transparent and careful in their development. This was followed by the Global AI Summit convened by Rishi Sunak; attended by 28 countries (China included) and boasting the star power of Elon Musk, Demis Hassabis and Sam Altman, it led to a joint communique on regulating Frontier AI. The EU is racing to be next, China has something out, and India is making the right noises. OpenAI announced a team to tackle Super Alignment, declaring that, “We need scientific and technical breakthroughs to steer and control AI systems much smarter than us."