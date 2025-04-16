Biju Dominic: Why we do what we do is hard to grasp, but don’t give up
Summary
- Human behaviour is an enduring mystery. Our conscious mind has far less control of decisions and actions than we like to think. And this has profound effects on almost every aspect of our behaviour.
"Why have so many intelligent people, who had access to quality information to make the right decisions, made horrific mistakes?" I posed this question in an article for Mint just after the 2008 financial crisis. Over the past nine years, through my Behaviour By Brain column, I’ve continued to explore the mysterious forces behind human behaviour.