Biju Dominic: Why we do what we do is hard to grasp, but don’t give up

"Why have so many intelligent people, who had access to quality information to make the right decisions, made horrific mistakes?" I posed this question in an article for Mint just after the 2008 financial crisis . Over the past nine years, through my Behaviour By Brain column, I’ve continued to explore the mysterious forces behind human behaviour .

Why do 10-12 people in Mumbai get hit by a train every single day? At the peak of the covid pandemic, the big question was how do we motivate every citizen to take both doses of the vaccine? And now, with artificial intelligence (AI) advancing at a breakneck pace, the crucial question is: How do we ensure AI remains human-centric so that it is used for the greater good of humanity?

In trying to answer such intriguing questions about human behaviour, data analytics can tell us what people are doing. However, without understanding why people do what they do, a comprehensive understanding of human behaviour remains elusive.

One of the biggest obstacles to grasping human behaviour is the traditional belief that humans are rational, conscious beings. This outdated view assumes that raising awareness is the solution to all behaviour-related issues.

Yet, the failure of rational interventions aimed at the conscious mind is evident everywhere. Despite countless awareness campaigns, road accidents continue to rise. Efforts to combat negative behaviours like alcoholism and drug addiction through bans have proven ineffective globally, with these problems simply going underground. An inability to effectively manage human behaviour is also true of organizations.

While departments like finance, production and logistics operate at near-perfect ‘six sigma’ levels, those that deal with human behaviour—such as marketing and human resources—experience failure rates of 75-90%. For example, the click-through rate for banner ads when they were first introduced in 1994 was 44%.

Today, despite advancements in data analytics, search engine optimization and technology, the click-through rate in digital markets has fallen to just 0.35%, a staggering decline in the ability to influence human behaviour. Such failures remain largely overlooked by policymakers and corporate executives.

Our limited understanding of human behaviour not only hinders our ability to grasp the root of the problems we face, but also blinds us to forces behind the positive behaviours around us. We often hear Indians maintain cleanliness only in Singapore or Switzerland, but there are no paan stains in our metro stations, not even in the decades-old ones in Kolkata. There are many such positive human behaviours in evidence. It’s just as important to understand the ‘why’ behind these positives—so that we can replicate and scale them effectively.

Behaviour By Brain has consistently argued that the best way to understand human behaviour is by delving into the very source of all thought and action: the human brain. When we examine behaviour through the lens of brain science, it becomes evident that many behaviours can be traced back to our biological origin.

What we’re learning from brain science is undeniable. Traditional methods of managing human behaviour no longer suffice. From road signage and 30-second commercials to employee-reward schemes, old ways must yield to new ones based on a deeper understanding of human behaviour.

Recent insights into human decisions, particularly from sports, are making it clear that most are made in mere milliseconds. As smartphones become the dominant mode of engagement with the world, micro-stimuli—cues that operate within milliseconds—are set to replace the classic 30-second commercial as the most effective way to influence consumer behaviour.

There’s no denying that many tasks currently done by humans can be done far more efficiently by AI. But does the creation of highly advanced AI tools guarantee automatic adoption? Take, for instance, Beethoven’s ‘10th symphony’ composed by AI. It does sound remarkably like his other works, yet it hasn’t garnered much of an audience. Achieving sustained AI adoption will undoubtedly be a significant challenge for AI developers.

Perhaps the greatest challenge for AI experts will be managing the industry’s carbon footprint. When Google DeepMind’s AlphaGo defeated Lee Sedol, the human champion of the Go game, 4-1, it was an impressive feat of technology. However, during the match, AlphaGo consumed a staggering 200,000 watts of electricity, while Lee Sedol’s brain only used 13 watts.

The question remains: When will AI machines match the energy efficiency of the human brain? Over the years, this column has explored the complexity of various human behaviours.

As I write this final article of Behaviour By Brain in Mint, I reflect on the incredible learning journey it has been. A heartfelt thank -you to everyone who has been part of this exciting exploration.

Of all the fascinating insights I’ve gained about human behaviour, nothing stands out more than the biological fact that 99.99% of brain processes happen at a non-conscious level. How can we truly understand the vast hidden processes that drive our decisions? And how do we influence these non-conscious mechanisms? These are crucial questions for the future of human behaviour management.

My journey to explore the depths of these non-conscious brain processes will continue.

The author is chief evangelist, Fractal Analytics.