Biju Dominic: Why we do what we do is hard to grasp, but don’t give up

Our limited understanding of human behaviour not only hinders our ability to grasp the root of the problems we face, but also blinds us to forces behind the positive behaviours around us. We often hear Indians maintain cleanliness only in Singapore or Switzerland, but there are no paan stains in our metro stations, not even in the decades-old ones in Kolkata. There are many such positive human behaviours in evidence. It’s just as important to understand the ‘why’ behind these positives—so that we can replicate and scale them effectively.