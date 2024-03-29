Behaviour guru Kahneman's embrace of the irrational enriched rational investors
Summary
- The academic work of Daniel Kahneman (1934—2024) yielded the field of Behavioural Economics. His legacy grants us insights into investor behaviour and much else of value.
The embrace—or co-option—of Daniel Kahneman (1934-2024) by the discipline of Economics was a historic moment, a nod to the sway held by irrational behaviour over phenomena long modelled by economists on the assumption of rationality. On Wednesday, the world lost a psychologist who won a Nobel Prize for Economics. Along with fellow scholar Amos Tversky, he laid down the basics of Behavioural Economics with Prospect Theory. As an author, he will fondly be remembered for his best-seller Thinking, Fast and Slow, a modern classic on instant versus deliberative thought. As for the buzz-words he gave us, ‘loss aversion’ ranks high for showing us how attitudes matter in the world of finance. For an example of this aversion, consider a coin-toss gamble. Heads, you win ₹150, say, and if it’s tails, you lose ₹100. Since either outcome is half likely, this punt’s pre-toss expectation value is ₹75 to be won and ₹50 lost—which should make us go for it. Yet, many of us would shrink from it because “losses loom larger than gains." So, while the ₹25 extra on the table is a rational prospect, it may still fail to cover the psychic pain of possibly losing ₹100. And so long as folks behave this way, as studies have found they do, we had better look beyond economic models that make no leeway for evident human foibles.