Behaviour guru Kahneman's embrace of the irrational enriched rational investors

Losses are painful to any investor, of course, and pain does not always lend itself to clarity of thought. As Kahneman’s psychology experiments revealed, we tend to let our memory of pain dominate our actual experience of it, with the result that the patchy imprint left by its peak and most recent sensation matters above all else. In his ‘cold hand’ experiment, subjects were asked to immerse one hand in a tub of painfully cold water at 14° Celsius for 60 seconds. This was Option A. Of course, they could pull their hands out if the chill got unbearable and were given warm towels at the end. After a break, they were asked to dunk their other hand in similarly chilled water for 60 seconds in an identical ordeal, except that it was followed by 30 more seconds of immersion, this time with warm water slowly flowing into the tub, raising its temperature by 1° Celsius by the time the hand was withdrawn. This 90-second trial was Option B. After another break, all hand-dunkers were asked which episode they would repeat if they had to choose between A and B. All votes counted, a vast majority opted for the longer trial. In other words, most people were ready to suffer half a minute extra—an irrational pick. As Kahneman notes in his book, “The evidence presents a profound challenge to the idea that humans have consistent preferences and know how to maximize them, a cornerstone of the rational-agent model."

This does not render economic models useless, but calls for reality checks to update and thereby enrich theory-based analysis. With luck, it should also call off any search for a “one-handed" economist who stoutly refuses to speak of trade-offs between stuff on one hand versus the other. The world is far too complex for that, especially if we cannot really trust ourselves to recall whether the left or right one emerged better or worse. Or if we’re all too willing to endure what we needn’t so long as it ends nicely. What we do know, broadly, is that we want better lives in spite of our failures to think deliberatively. For that, as Kahneman would advise, we must avoid mental short-cuts—and think slowly when we must.