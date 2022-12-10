Behavioural economics and the transformation of India’s passport services

Tight performance metrics were written into the agreement for the ₹10 billion, 10-year contract. Passport application complaints received by the call centres have to be resolved and closed in not more than two minutes. A passport applicant spending more than an hour at a passport centre constitutes a breach of the contract. The measure of high performance is an applicant spending less than 30 minutes at a passport centre. Similarly, uploading of documents on the passport application portal must be completed in less than 30 seconds to be categorised as high performance. If it takes more than a minute, that would constitute a breach of the service level agreement. (Although it’s not clear what the penalty is for this slip-ups constituting a breach.)