Behavioural interventions for an Atmanirbhar toy industry

Secondly, make it easy to manufacture, sell and buy Made-in-India toys. Uniform import duties and goods and services tax rates across product categories without classification ambiguities will help toy manufacturers. An easy-to-read trade guide on the toy industry, consolidating all incentives offered by the government along the supply chain, will be further helpful. Consumers will also find it easier to purchase Made-in-India toys when these are placed at eye level and in attractive corners in shops, emporiums, local bazaars, fairs, zoos and museums, among others. Consumers will be further enthused seeing local cultural ethos embedded in product design and packaging of toys. Ed-tech startups, for example, can embed Indian temple architecture in building block sets, Chatrunga in chess game sets, Pachesi in ludo game sets and Amar-Chitra Katha and Panchatantra themes in general merchandize.