Behind Bajaj Auto’s Q2 surge lies a tale of India's failed urban transport
Summary
- The burgeoning demand for auto-rickshaws and similar intermediate public transport is symptomatic of the lack of robust, accessible mass public transport in India’s explosively growing but chaotically run cities
Bajaj Auto, India's second-largest two-wheeler producer, reported a significant 20% year-on-year jump in its September quarter (Q2) standalone net profit to ₹1,836.14 crore, surpassing expectations. Surprisingly, this growth didn't emanate from their two-wheeler sales, which declined 13.5% in in volume terms to 881,583 units, but from the legacy three-wheeler auto rickshaws, a segment Bajaj commands with a 60% market share.