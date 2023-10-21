Behind Bajaj Auto’s Q2 surge lies a tale of India's failed urban transport

India’s urban planners and civic administrators have historically ignored public transport. Despite daily usage by 70 million passengers, compared to the railways ferrying 24 million, India's public buses are sparse in number, totalling 3 lakh, and constituting only a minor fraction of the nation's vast 326 million vehicle population. According to a study by the International Association of Public Transport, just 65 cities out of more than 450, with a population of over 1 lakh, have a structured public transport. A majority, therefore, relies on para-transit options. Only three metros – Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai – have a large suburban rail network.

