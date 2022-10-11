Behind Elon Musk’s hot takes are his strategic irons in the fire

Last week, Musk tweeted a possible solution to the war in Ukraine. A neutral Ukraine, Russian control over Crimea, and fresh plebiscites in the Don Bas region for residents to decide whether they wish to be citizens of Ukraine or of Russia — these were the elements of Musk’s peace plan for Ukraine. Later in the week, in an interview to the Financial Times, Musk suggested that Taiwan could enter into an arrangement like Hong Kong’s with China, with greater autonomy than in the specific One Country-Two Systems framework offered to Hong Kong when it reverted to China after completing a 99-year lease to Britain. In essence, Musk suggested that Taiwan should accept Chinese sovereignty over its territory, while retaining a degree of autonomy. The Chinese were quick to welcome the suggestion, and Taipei, no less prompt in rejecting it.

