China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) is not in retreat, although many have been predicting its untimely demise for some time. Far from shrinking, President Xi Jinping’s signature lending plan is adapting, and in doing so becoming harder to counter.
Beijing’s BRI isn’t in retreat and ‘debt trap’ warnings are falling on deaf ears in the Global South
SummaryChina’s Belt and Road Initiative came in for much flak but has evolved. From megaprojects to strategic partnerships, Beijing still has the Global South charmed. If countries are being led into debt traps, they sure aren’t complaining.
