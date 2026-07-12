Beijing wants women to give up AI bots as boyfriends but gender inequity stands in the way

Global regulators should closely watch how this plays out. AI companions, and their risks for vulnerable users, are not a China story. Earlier this year, Google and companion app Character.AI agreed to settle a lawsuit brought by the mother of a 14-year-old boy who died by suicide after extensive interaction with a bot. The company previously said it was adding new safety features after the lawsuit. Tragedies like these risk driving public opposition to AI and tighter regulations down the road. Companies and lawmakers should get ahead of it.