Beijing wants women to give up AI bots as boyfriends but gender inequity stands in the way

A man who listens with empathy, offers emotional support and is available whenever you need him? Sounds ideal. While Elon Musk’s Grok serves up scantily clad anime-girl companions, China’s AI romance boom has found a different audience: women.
That might explain why Beijing is trying to rein it in. At a time of plunging marriage and birth rates, China is set to become the first country to impose comprehensive rules aimed at curbing the harms of anthropomorphic AI, with a new regulation taking effect next week.
Tech giants such as ByteDance, Alibaba and Tencent have begun disabling features that let users create and interact with personalized AI companions. A separate crop of role-playing apps remain, although tougher rules are expected to limit sustained emotional exchanges and force reminders that bots are not human.