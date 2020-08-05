Being rooted in local language is key

These youngsters are born in a globalizing world. Indeed, they are “global natives" with their online access to the world. They do need to learn English well to compete in the global marketplace. But it doesn’t need to be at the cost of local knowledge, language or history. Think of students in the Netherlands or Switzerland: they are multilingual and they don’t see the need to learn all their subjects in English. They learn English well and early. But they also know French, German and their local language. The key is to learn other languages as well, in addition to one’s own.