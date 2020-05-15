Opinion | Belated relief

The second tranche of India’s big bang stimulus unveiled by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday included a slew of measures aimed at providing relief to farmers and the poor. Urban have-nots and migrant workers, who have suffered enormously under the country’s lockdown, finally have some succour. Free rice, wheat and gram, for instance, will be provided to migrants, 80 million of whom are estimated to live in our cities. Plus, ration card portability is to be enabled, so that people can claim their share wherever they might be in the country. To solve their housing problems, the Centre plans to incentivise the construction of rental units. In addition, about 5 million street-vendors have been promised credit to restart work once curbs are lifted.