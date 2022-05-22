Belated relief

The government, over the weekend, took some measures to ease inflationary pressures. It slashed the central levy of excise duty on petrol and diesel by ₹8 and ₹6, respectively, which will bring down their prices by ₹9.5 and ₹7. It also extended a ₹200 subsidy per gas cylinder to 90 million beneficiaries and cut import duties on certain inputs for plastic products and steel.

There were a few other steps too. Broadly, these seem aimed at cooling down prices to shield household and business budgets from cost escalation caused by a mix of factors, including the Ukraine war’s fallout on food and fuel prices globally. Fuel tax relief was long overdue. Much damage may have already been done. Cost-push effects of high fuel bills appear to have set in, as seen in the broad rise of Indian inflation. Perhaps the Centre was waiting for confirmation of robust GST collections before it could bear a fuel-excise loss of ₹1 trillion, as estimated. Better forecasts could have allowed such a response months ago when inflation was flashing red. Still, it’s better late than never. Even at this stage, signals of action against rising prices from India’s fiscal as well as monetary authorities should help contain inflationary expectations.