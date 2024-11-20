Opinion
Ben Jerry’s versus Unilever: The end of corporate do-gooderism?
Summary
- Unilever had bought ice-cream maker B&J in 2000 partly because of its image as a brand with a conscience. But a row over Israel’s approach to Palestinians between the brand and its owner has gone to court—even as Unilever plans to exit the ice-cream market altogether.
When Unilever agreed to buy Ben & Jerry’s in 2000, the consumer giant was looking to acquire not just the small Vermont company’s ice-cream operation, but also its quirky, do-gooder ethos, which Unilever hoped to inject into its larger corporate culture.
