Benami law is not a magic wand to fight the black economy5 min read . Updated: 28 Sep 2022, 10:05 AM IST
- It's naïve for the government to think that amending the benami law to write a new threshold for deals will place checks on the black economy.
Listen to this article
The law to prohibit benami property deals, or property which is held by someone other than the actual owner, has had a patchy history. Drafting of the legislation, both the original version in 1988 and the revised version in 2016, was weak. This was evident from the recent Supreme Court ruling which struck down the retrospective application of the law.