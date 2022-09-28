Benami law is not a magic wand to fight the black economy

Ideally, India should adopt the Torrens system of direct registration of titles in a central registry. This system, first adopted by Australia, is also followed in the United Kingdom. This is how it works — Once a person’s name is registered on the Torrens Title register, they become the owner of the property to the exclusion of all others. A certificate of title exists for every separate piece of land, containing references that include a volume and folio number, ownership details, rights of way affecting the land and any encumbrances including mortgages, leases and other interests in the land. This eliminates most litigation and reduces the cost and transfer of land. The process would involve naming all the parcels of land, entering them in a register and identifying the owner.

