Benefactors must start working out a Marshall Plan for Ukraine

Similarly, aid to Ukraine can start now, though it should be used with discretion. Repairing bridges that get destroyed again by Russia would serve no purpose. It is also important to recall that Marshall Plan funds were more than 90% grants and just 10% loans. Today there are calls for the Western powers to guarantee new Ukrainian government bonds. This would bring its government’s borrowing costs down to single digits and provide funds for reconstruction. But it would leave Kyiv even more heavily indebted, when it already faces the challenge of restructuring its legacy debt. Guarantees for additional Ukrainian borrowing would merely be a way for Western nations to go cheap on aid.