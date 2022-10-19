Benefits of Musk's Starlink for India far outweigh its costs

When it comes to Starlink and OneWeb, the choice before India is the huge capital cost and time it would take to make terrestrial optical fibre connectivity and the operational expense that would be higher than for land-based communications, when it uses satellites in LEOs. Given the speed with which remote areas can be connected via satellite, it is a no-brainer. India should open up to both Starlink and OneWeb, and to other services when they are ready to operate in India. From India’s online Goods and Services Tax to new advances in financial inclusion and healthcare, many things depend on always-on access to broadband services. The social benefit of achieving ubiquitous broadband access far outweighs the cost involved.