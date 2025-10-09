From Bangalore to Delhi: When modern airports meet outdated rules
Summary
Even India’s swankiest airports can feel caught between eras: high-tech lounges, sleek scanners, speedy baggage-claim belts and among the quickest immigration queues in the world—but every now and then, the long arm of Indian bureaucracy pulls us back to the 20th century.
A couple of years ago, as I went through security check at Bengaluru’s swanky international terminal, complete with wall gardens and food franchises of companies owned by celebrity chefs from the West, my computer bag was taken aside for inspection.
topics
