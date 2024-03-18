Bengaluru should transform itself into Kongjian Yu's sponge city
Summary
- The city should use this urban planner's idea of absorbing, cleaning and using rainwater efficiently and sustainably. His concept is not just about managing water, but harmonizing urban development with nature’s cycles.
India’s information technology (IT) capital, Bengaluru, a city once lauded for its greenery, grapples with the formidable challenge of both urban flooding and water scarcity. The paradox of a city inundated yet thirsty is stark. Its water ordeal is a tale of many years of ecological neglect and urban mismanagement. Rampant urbanization and increased coverage of the city’s surface with asphalt and concrete have obliterated natural water absorption and drainage pathways, exacerbating monsoon floods and leading to severe water scarcity in dry seasons. Groundwater levels have plummeted and the city’s reliance on distant water sources is unsustainable and precarious.