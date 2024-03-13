Bengaluru’s water crisis may reflect an even larger one

In places like California, the response to a water crisis is a sensible prohibition of garden watering. In Bengaluru, the response to the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board’s knee-jerk notice not to use potable water from borewells and the Cauvery has been a shrug. The Hindu on Tuesday featured a chorus of residents arguing that they would not comply. “We have a small garden, which would wither in this heat without water," said one. Another quoted the oddly named Easement Act of 1884 to argue that ground water belongs to the owner of the property. This reminds me of the logic of the driver of the owner of a villa right next to my housing complex. When chastised years ago by several neighbours for hosing the driveway and cars of his employer in a wasteful manner, he retorted that the water was from his employer’s well. Why was it anyone else’s business?