What if Netanyahu stepped down amid Israel-Gaza war?
As unlikely as it might be, Benjamin Netanyahu’s departure would be a big boost not only to Joe Biden’s domestic political standing, but to the Israeli cause in America
It is inappropriate, of course, for a US president to overtly intervene — or even be seen as overtly intervening — in another country’s politics. At the same time, it’s pretty clear that if Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stepped down, it would be a big boost not only to Joe Biden’s domestic political standing, but to the Israeli cause in America.