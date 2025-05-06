Mint Quick Edit | Will value investing survive Buffett’s bow-out?
SummaryThe global patron of ‘value investing,’ Warren Buffett, will retire and hand over charge of Berkshire Hathaway to Greg Abel next year. The investment firm’s share price fell after this was confirmed. Why so?
Even though the eventual handover was known, Berkshire Hathaway shares fell more than 6% on Monday as its board reportedly voted to name vice-chairman Greg Abel as president and chief executive officer, starting next year after Warren Buffett announced his intention to hand over the baton.