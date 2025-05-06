Mint Quick Edit | Will value investing survive Buffett’s bow-out?

Abel’s name as successor has been confirmed since 2021, yet such is the influence of Buffett, 94, that investors still seem uneasy about his exit. His six decades at the helm have seen immense value creation, as he, with the aid of his late business partner Charlie Munger, transformed Berkshire from an embattled textile firm to an over $1 trillion investment powerhouse.

Abel's name as successor has been confirmed since 2021, yet such is the influence of Buffett, 94, that investors still seem uneasy about his exit. His six decades at the helm have seen immense value creation, as he, with the aid of his late business partner Charlie Munger, transformed Berkshire from an embattled textile firm to an over $1 trillion investment powerhouse.

Its stock has fetched a mind-boggling 5,502,284% return from 1964 to 2024, according to Bloomberg. Buffett is best known for "value investing" or buying assets identified as undervalued by the market. His big bets have included Apple, Bank of America and Coca-Cola. In recent years, the company has piled up cash, arguing that most stocks were overpriced.