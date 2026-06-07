Is Berkshire Hathaway moving away from Buffett's investment philosophy under a new CEO? Look at its deals

If you are wondering whether the Greg Abel era underway at Berkshire Hathaway will mirror the Warren Buffett years, two Abel-led deals announced this week go a long way to answering that question. Abel, it seems, has his own ideas.
Both deals are distinctly un-Buffett. The so-called ‘oracle’ was famously selective. He searched for reliably highly profitable businesses he could snag for a good price, even if it meant piling up cash while he waited. Neither Abel deal would fit Buffett’s bill.
The first, a $6.8 billion cash acquisition of home builder Taylor Morrison announced [last week], will add to Berkshire’s portfolio of a dozen other housing-related businesses.
It is a deal that young Buffett would have liked. Early in his career, he sought out companies that traded cheaply, what he called the “cigar-butt strategy.”