Is Berkshire Hathaway moving away from Buffett's investment philosophy under a new CEO? Look at its deals

If you are wondering whether the Greg Abel era underway at Berkshire Hathaway will mirror the Warren Buffett years, two Abel-led deals announced this week go a long way to answering that question. Abel, it seems, has his own ideas.
If you are wondering whether the Greg Abel era underway at Berkshire Hathaway will mirror the Warren Buffett years, two Abel-led deals announced this week go a long way to answering that question. Abel, it seems, has his own ideas.
Both deals are distinctly un-Buffett. The so-called ‘oracle’ was famously selective. He searched for reliably highly profitable businesses he could snag for a good price, even if it meant piling up cash while he waited. Neither Abel deal would fit Buffett’s bill.
Both deals are distinctly un-Buffett. The so-called ‘oracle’ was famously selective. He searched for reliably highly profitable businesses he could snag for a good price, even if it meant piling up cash while he waited. Neither Abel deal would fit Buffett’s bill.
The first, a $6.8 billion cash acquisition of home builder Taylor Morrison announced [last week], will add to Berkshire’s portfolio of a dozen other housing-related businesses.
It is a deal that young Buffett would have liked. Early in his career, he sought out companies that traded cheaply, what he called the “cigar-butt strategy.”
“A cigar butt found on the street that has only one puff left in it may not offer much of a smoke,” he wrote in his 1989 shareholder letter, “but the ‘bargain purchase’ will make that puff all profit.” At 12 times next year’s earnings, Taylor is about as cheap as it gets in a bull market. The broad US stock market trades at nearly twice that multiple.
The problem with cheap companies, though, is they are rarely great businesses. You can only get so far scrounging for cigar butts, as Buffett’s long-time ally Charlie Munger often reminded him. “He actually hit me over the head with a two by four from the idea of buying very so-so companies at very cheap prices,” Buffett once recalled. Munger argued instead for “really wonderful businesses that we could buy at fair prices.”
A wonderful business, in modern finance speak, is a quality company—one with consistently high profitability and modest leverage. Apple was such a company when Buffett began purchasing its stock in 2016.
It posted a return on equity (RoE) of 46% the year before, with an average RoE of 35% during the previous 10 years. It also boasted a gross margin of 40% in fiscal year 2015, averaging 38% during the previous decade. More impressive is that Apple did it with almost no leverage. Its debt relative to equity averaged just 10% over that time.
It is not easy to find a higher quality company and Buffett did not just pay a fair price for it, he practically stole it. Apple traded at 10 times forward earnings when Berkshire began buying the stock, even less than what Abel is paying for Taylor.
And Taylor is no Apple. The home builder reported an RoE of 13% last year, roughly matching its average over the last decade. Its gross margin of 23% last year is not great either, and only slightly higher than its trailing 10-year average of 21%.
Less flattering still is that those results were aided by a good dose of leverage. Taylor’s debt-to-equity is nearly 40% despite having deleveraged considerably in recent years.
On the numbers alone, Taylor looks more like a cigar butt than a classic Buffett-Munger purchase, but Abel may have plans for Taylor that Buffett would not usually consider. Buffett tended to treat Berkshire’s companies as standalones, leaving their managers to go about their business independently of Berkshire’s other holdings.
Abel seems to have a different design, intimating that Taylor may benefit from synergies with Berkshire’s other housing-related businesses. “Over time, we expect to unify our site-built homebuilding operations into a combined platform enabling us to deliver the dream of homeownership to more Americans,” Abel said in a statement.
The combination would presumably aim to boost Taylor’s financial results, a move Buffett would likely have been reluctant to undertake. Same for the aspiration, however noble, of helping to solve America’s housing crisis. Buffett had no other calling than churning out profits for Berkshire’s shareholders.
Abel’s other big deal is a $10 billion investment in Alphabet to help fund the company’s development of artificial intelligence. It adds to Berkshire’s existing $17 billion stake in Alphabet acquired beginning last year.
Alphabet is undeniably wonderful, with gross margins regularly exceeding 50% and improving RoE that broke above 35% last year. But at 25 times next year’s earnings, it is also well more expensive than Buffett likes, particularly for a bet on a new and yet untested technology. I wrote as much late last year, when the initial purchases were disclosed.
Buffett would be the first to acknowledge that his taste for quality at a fair price has been hard to satisfy in a years-long runaway bull market. It explains why Buffett handed Abel nearly $400 billion in cash, more than four times Berkshire’s cash balance in 2016. That leaves Abel plenty of flexibility to chart his own path and he appears to be doing just that. ©Bloomberg
The author is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering markets.