Bets against US Treasury bills left bond bears in a cold sweat

Treasury yields could extend their decline, potentially taking the 10-year yield as low as 1.2%—a level not seen since February, says Tom Essaye, a former Merrill Lynch trader who started The Sevens Report newsletter. “The market is ignoring really good economic data now, so the thing that is going to get yields moving higher again is either a surprise pop in inflation or a bit of a hawkish turn in tone from the Fed," Essaye said over telephone. “I don’t see either of those things happening in the very short-term. Longer-term, I still think yields are headed higher—but we are in this weird position now where the Fed has essentially said they aren’t changing their opinion of things no matter what the data is."