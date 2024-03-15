Better use of data could help small caps and their investors flourish

Before China's infamous tech crackdown, Ant Financial's success model, as it prepared for what was expected to be the world's largest initial public offering, had served as a case study. Positioned alongside China's largest marketplace, Alibaba, Ant Financial was able to observe business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-customer (B2C) transactions, assessing each company's customer and sourcing bases, sales, procurement sizes, and financial health. It developed algorithms to process this data into credit scores, which it then used to lend to these companies. What started off as a way to finance, and thereby promote sales on Alibaba, grew into a giant non-banking finance company.