Better ways to help workers than minimum-wage hikes

Nevertheless, it does not follow that minimum wages should be the main thrust of policy to help America’s working poor. A wage of $ 14 per hour at the market exchange rate is a princely amount in most parts of the world. If people are struggling to make ends meet at that wage in San Francisco and Los Angeles, going by the staggering rise in the number of homeless there, one must first ask why the cost of living, and of housing in particular, is so high in America. As per recent data, the average monthly rental for an apartment in California was $1,731 (Statista.com). Let us take $1,600 as the rental for a very low-end flat in very expensive San Francisco. At close to the minimum wage of $14 for a 40-hour week (which all workers wanting to work 40 hours a week may not get), a full-time worker staying alone earns, say, $2,200. Rent is then over 70% of monthly income. It is hard to manage on that, and impossible to do so unless the worker gets to work 40 hours a week.