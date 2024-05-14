Beware: Artificial intelligence can hurt democracy in subtle ways too
Summary
- AI may be disrupting elections right now and we just don’t know it. With the cost of distribution already zero, the cost of content creation has come down too for everyone. Meta may need to tighten its rules for text-heavy platforms like WhatsApp.
This year promises to be a whopper for elective government, with more than 40% of the world’s population able to vote in an election. But nearly five months into 2024, some government officials are wondering why the risk of AI hasn’t apparently played out. Voters in Indonesia and Pakistan have gone to the polls with little evidence seen of viral deepfakes skewing outcomes, according to an article in Politico, which cited “national security officials, tech company executives and outside watchdog groups." AI, they said, wasn’t having the “mass impact" they expected.