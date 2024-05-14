Beware: Artificial intelligence can hurt democracy in subtle ways too

Meta’s WhatsApp makes that possible thanks to its Channels feature, which can webcast to thousands. You could use an open-source language model to generate and send legions of different text posts to Arabic speakers in Michigan, or message people that their local polling station at a school is flooded and that voting will take long, Lawson adds. “Now something like an Arabic language operation is in reach for as low sophistication as the Proud Boys." A spokesman from Meta said that Channels isn’t a free-for-all broadcast tool and that it could not be used to target specific users.