Beware of political deepfakes: Don't let them take over our minds
Summary
- Thorough research, fact-checking and unbiased analysis must guide our political choices. In the age of AI, people should exercise what Kahneman calls slow thinking.
Realistic AI-generated images and voice recordings may be the latest threat to democracy, but they’re part of a long-standing family of deceptions. The way to fight so-called deepfakes isn’t to develop some rumour-busting form of AI or train the public to spot fake images. A better tactic would be to encourage a few well-known critical thinking methods—refocusing our attention, reconsidering our sources and questioning ourselves.