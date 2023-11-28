Beware the prolonged hidden costs that terror attacks saddle us with
Summary
- Inertia means ritualized anti-terror measures of dubious efficacy often get to take an endless toll. Pointless measures must be periodically revised, but too many things survive long past their utility.
Fifteen years ago, today was the day when nine of the 10 terrorists who attacked Mumbai were liquidated and the NSG began its mopping-up operations, ending Operation Black Tornado on the morning of 29 November. But the damage continues till date and probably will in perpetuity.