Beware the prolonged hidden costs that terror attacks saddle us with

Any government reeling under a shock like 26/11 or the 9/11 attacks in the US, or 7/7 in London, deploys a slew of security measures in its aftermath. The modus operandi of the last attack drives the design of most counter-measures; so every hotel, airport, mode of public transport, mall, shopping centre and theatre now has baggage and car scanners, metal detectors, sniffer dogs, turnstiles and a massive increase of security personnel. Internal security, which already accounts for a substantial portion of government expenditure, is ramped up exponentially, diverting funds meant for developmental purposes towards a largely non-productive purpose. Every baggage scanner means an X-ray machine less, every metal detector means one less ventilator in a hospital. Every new security organization created deprives the nation of thousands of personnel who could have been gainfully employed elsewhere. This requires billions of dollars of capital and operational expenditure in perpetuity. The recent loss of five young lives of our elite special forces is a reminder of Pakistan’s “return of investment" on terror as a strategy. But it doesn’t end there.