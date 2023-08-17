Beware the three bears now that Goldilocks has exited

Beware the three bears now that Goldilocks has exited4 min read 17 Aug 2023, 09:59 PM IST
Goldilocks aspirations of strong growth and low inflation have severely been tested since July as inflation has shot up again while signs persist of a K-shaped recovery from the pandemic.
Economists typically use ‘Goldilocks’ to describe the utopian macro situation when growth is strong and inflation low. It is best described as cruise control on an expressway—allowing both the government and central bank to temporarily roll down the window and relax.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message