Beware the three bears now that Goldilocks has exited

Economists typically use ‘Goldilocks’ to describe the utopian macro situation when growth is strong and inflation low. It is best described as cruise control on an expressway—allowing both the government and central bank to temporarily roll down the window and relax.

The past four-odd months have been a Goldilocks environment for India. Most high-frequency indicators have been pointing to a robust growth outlook, suggesting that the economy has stabilized well, even after the post-pandemic pent-up demand tailwinds ebbed. The pandemic-era legacy of 6-7% levels of inflation had also finally shown signs of easing, with the consensus view as of June firmly placing annual inflation at about 5% in 2023-24. But this Goldilocks narrative has been under test since July, with three bears on the horizon.

The first bear is inflation. India’s headline consumer price inflation rate shot up to 7.4% year-on-year in July, from an average of 4.6% in the first quarter of 2023-24. While much of the surge has been driven by vegetable prices, particularly of tomatoes, rising price pressures are also evident in other categories such as cereals, pulses and spices. Sowing for the kharif or summer crop appears to be progressing well, especially for rice, and the government has swung into action with supply-side measures to cool prices of vegetables, rice, wheat and pulses. Yet, with El Niño conditions likely to strengthen, significant uncertainty remains on the outlook for food price inflation, even after the vegetable price shock recedes.

The second bear is the uncertain global environment. Despite signs of disinflation in the US, long-end US yields have risen due to resilient growth, the ‘higher-for-longer’ view, and a focus on fiscal risks, among other factors. While the buzz is of a ‘soft landing’, there is much uncertainty on the path ahead for the US economy. Will tight credit conditions, as reflected in tighter bank lending standards, and the lagged effects of monetary policy tightening belatedly push the US economy into a recession? Or do recent signs of stabilization in housing activity suggest that the Federal Reserve needs to raise policy rates even further? The former is our baseline, but the verdict is still uncertain.

Meanwhile, China risks remain. The slump in its new home sales could set off knock-on effects through defaults by property developers, lower government revenues and faltering financial institutions, among other channels. Caught between a hawkish Fed and slowing China, most emerging economies are in a bind. The reality is that China is unlikely to be a counterbalance to a potential slowdown in developed economies this time, unlike during the 2008-09 global financial crisis. But despite a slowing China, geopolitical risks and adverse climate events are providing a floor for global food and energy prices.

The third bear is India’s domestic consumption growth. Private consumption has taken a backseat to investments in India’s post-pandemic recovery, and a divergence between anecdotal evidence of buzzing activity in malls as well as airports and weak private consumption in GDP growth data suggests that our recovery remains K-shaped—with the bottom of the household pyramid facing more stress. The rural economy had a tough year battling higher inflation last year, and risks are rising that the food price resurgence could dampen rural demand more. Investments, the key driver of growth, remain dependent on the government’s capital-expenditure push, which could take a backseat as elections near, while a private capex revival is unlikely unless there is a broad-based consumption recovery.

Elevated headline inflation and slower growth could result in a stagflation-like environment, presenting a devil-and-deep-sea dilemma for the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). On one hand, its inflation targeting credibility is at risk if inflation remains above its upper tolerance limit of 6%. On the other hand, fighting off food price inflation by raising interest rates when consumption demand is tepid could result in even weaker growth.

In our view, with core inflation showing sustained signs of disinflation and inflation expectations well contained, RBI is right to be looking through the current food-price shock. As food demand tends to be price inelastic, higher food prices are likely to squeeze real disposable incomes, weaken demand from lower-income households, constrain the pricing power of firms and limit second-round effects. Fiscal and supply-side intervention should be the first line of defence. Our baseline assumes that core inflation will glide lower, and once the food price shock fades, the headline rate should converge lower towards the core. Hence, we see a stagflation-like situation as transitory.

Fairy tales eventually come with happy endings. While assessing India, it is important to distinguish the business cycle from the trend. India celebrated its 77th Independence Day with much stronger balance sheets for banks and corporates, a climate of structural reforms, an emphasis on public capital expenditure, and a once-in-a-generation opportunity to capture supply chains relocating away from China. Once the headwinds fade, the Indian economy will be well positioned to re-accelerate. In this version of Goldilocks, the bulls should replace the bears over the medium term.