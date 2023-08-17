Beware the three bears now that Goldilocks has exited

The second bear is the uncertain global environment. Despite signs of disinflation in the US, long-end US yields have risen due to resilient growth, the ‘higher-for-longer’ view, and a focus on fiscal risks, among other factors. While the buzz is of a ‘soft landing’, there is much uncertainty on the path ahead for the US economy. Will tight credit conditions, as reflected in tighter bank lending standards, and the lagged effects of monetary policy tightening belatedly push the US economy into a recession? Or do recent signs of stabilization in housing activity suggest that the Federal Reserve needs to raise policy rates even further? The former is our baseline, but the verdict is still uncertain.