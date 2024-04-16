Beyoncé’s cowboy call-out for Levi’s can help reposition them both

Levi Strauss & Co’s jeans got a hat tip with the recent release of Beyoncé’s album, Cowboy Carter, which draws on country and folk music across cultures and eras. It includes a sensual song called Levii’s Jeans. As fans speculate, the double ‘i’ plays off the fact that the album is ‘Act II’ of a planned trilogy. The company nodded by changing its Instagram name to ‘Levii’s’ and posting a carousel of photos with the subtitle, “Oh to be Levi’s jeans right now." There is speculation that a Cowboy Carter tour could be the type of windfall for the jeans maker that Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour was for glitzy Etsy businesses. It’s like a glittering ad campaign served on a silver platter for Levi. But it’s the brand’s cost-cutting and growth plan that will keep it headed well, not the Beyhive alone.