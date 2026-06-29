Beyond GDP: sure, India should measure district-level economic output—but go beyond that too

The proposal that emerged from a recent Niti Aayog Governing Council meeting to develop district-level GDP estimates is both timely and important. For decades, India’s development story has been told through national and state-level statistics. Yet the reality of India’s growth journey is increasingly local.
The proposal that emerged from a recent Niti Aayog Governing Council meeting to develop district-level GDP estimates is both timely and important. For decades, India’s development story has been told through national and state-level statistics. Yet the reality of India’s growth journey is increasingly local.
The road to Viksit Bharat will ultimately be shaped not in New Delhi or state capitals, but across nearly 800 districts with vastly different economic structures, demographic profiles and development paths.
The road to Viksit Bharat will ultimately be shaped not in New Delhi or state capitals, but across nearly 800 districts with vastly different economic structures, demographic profiles and development paths.
A robust district GDP framework can become a powerful tool of governance. It can identify growth engines, reveal emerging economic clusters, improve the targeting of public investments and strengthen accountability for economic performance. More importantly, it can bring policymaking closer to where development actually takes place.
The idea itself is not new. Many countries have progressively expanded economic accounting beyond the national level to include regions and local areas, recognizing that growth is rarely distributed evenly across space. Within the same state, some districts emerge as centres of innovation and productivity, while others struggle to keep pace.
Measuring economic output at the district level helps governments understand these differences and design policies that respond to local realities rather than state averages.
Yet, as India embarks on this important exercise, it should also remember a lesson from global experience: economic output, while essential, does not fully capture development.
For much of the 20th century, GDP was the dominant measure of progress because it provided a simple and powerful indicator of economic performance. Over time, however, policymakers and economists recognized its limitations. GDP measures the value of goods and services produced, but it does not reveal how widely prosperity is shared, whether growth expands people’s opportunities or whether it is socially and environmentally sustainable.
A district may generate impressive economic output while lagging in education, healthcare, employment quality or the overall quality of life.
This recognition gave rise to the global ‘Beyond GDP’ movement. In 2008, the Commission on the Measurement of Economic Performance and Social Progress, chaired by Joseph Stiglitz, Amartya Sen and Jean-Paul Fitoussi, argued that governments should complement economic indicators with measures of health, education, social relationships, environmental sustainability, economic security and quality of life. The OECD, the UK, Canada and several European countries subsequently adopted similar approaches.
The central lesson was simple: what governments measure is what societies prioritize.
This lesson is particularly relevant for India at the district level. Consider Surat and Kottayam, or Ludhiana and Shimla. These districts occupy broadly similar positions in India’s economic hierarchy, yet their outcomes in education, health, gender development and quality of life differ significantly.
Citizens living in these districts experience development very differently despite comparable levels of prosperity. Economic output creates possibilities, but institutions and governance determine whether those translate into well-being.
The reverse is equally revealing. Gurugram is among India’s wealthiest districts and a major corporate hub, while Kangra’s economy is far smaller and largely rural. Yet, the gap in well-being outcomes is much narrower than the gap in income.
Similarly, districts such as Shimla and Mandi demonstrate that sustained investment in education, healthcare and public services can generate high levels of human development despite relatively modest financial resources.
That is why district GDP should be viewed as the starting point of a broader measurement framework, not its final destination. India has shown the value of multidimensional measurement through its Aspirational Districts Programme, which shifted attention from expenditure to outcomes by tracking progress in health, education, nutrition, agriculture and infrastructure. The same philosophy can now be extended to economic and social progress together.
The next generation of district statistics should rest on three complementary pillars. The first is economic performance, measured through district GDP, enterprise activity, investment and employment generation. The second is household prosperity, reflected in income, consumption, savings, housing quality and access to basic services. The third is human and social development, captured through learning outcomes, health status, female workforce participation, environmental quality, social mobility and public service delivery.
Together, these would provide a far richer picture of development than any single indicator.
Such a framework is also closely aligned with India’s long-term ambitions. The districts that will succeed over the next two decades are unlikely to be those that merely produce more output. They will be those that educate their children better, create productive jobs, attract investment, empower women, improve public services and build sustainable local economies. Growth will remain indispensable, but the quality and inclusiveness of growth will matter just as much.
Fortunately, India is well positioned to lead this next generation of development measurement. Digital public infrastructure, administrative databases, geospatial technologies and large-scale household surveys create opportunities that were unimaginable even a decade ago. The challenge goes beyond estimating district GDP. India needs a framework that can answer three fundamental questions: How much does a district produce? How much prosperity reaches its people? And how well are those people actually living?
District GDP can answer the first question. Viksit Bharat requires answers to all three. India should therefore not stop at measuring the size of district economies. It should aspire to measure district prosperity. Growth remains essential, but the true test of development is whether economic progress expands opportunities, improves lives and enhances well-being for every citizen. That, ultimately, is the promise of Viksit Bharat.
The author is managing director and chief executive officer of People Research on India’s Consumer Economy.