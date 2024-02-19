Beyond the flight: The critical gap in India's aviation accessibility and rights
Summary
- A wheelchair shortage as a potential cause of a chain of events leading to a lost life is hard to accept in one of the fastest growing aviation markets in the world.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued a show-cause notice to Air India following an incident where an 80-year-old man collapsed and died at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport’s immigration counter. The airline has been given seven days to respond.