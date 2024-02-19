Beyond the flight: The critical gap in India's aviation accessibility and rights

That apart, a significant issue in India is the lack of a legally binding consumer charter for air travellers, which would guarantee their rights as ticket purchasers— a standard practice in many other countries. Currently, buying an airline ticket in India does not come with assured rights. Simply possessing a ticket does not ensure that the traveller will reach their destination by air; in the event of significant delays, airlines may opt to transport passengers by taxi instead. Unlike in some countries, there is also no legal mandate in India that obliges airlines to offer compensation to passengers for such delays or for flight cancellations.