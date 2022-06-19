Beyond WEF 2022: A blueprint for India’s energy transition

In a hyper-competitive landscape companies need to stay ahead on the technology curve through key differentiators. Given the upcoming ‘War for Talent’, differentiated models are critical to attract and retain the best talent. Partnerships and mergers and acquisitions (M&As) will be a way of life driven by the need to grow, cover risk, invest in innovation and gain access. The emerging trend of setting up and running corporate venture capital funds is one such step in this direction. While the overall regulatory framework is favourable, being an emerging sector, policies are still evolving with the need for strong advocacy. Finally, while money is available for investment, however, the choice of right partners with shared beliefs and goals is critical.