Bharat Global Developer: Expect unabated down circuits in the stock
Summary
- Bharat Global Developer resumed trading this morning after more than a three-month trading ban, and immediately hit the 5% lower circuit filter.
- While Sebi has lifted its trading ban on Bharat Global, the company remains under investigation as there are several gaps in its disclosures.
Shares of Bharat Global Developer Ltd (BGDL) resumed trading this morning after being suspended for more than three months and immediately hit the 5% lower circuit filter. Only about 200 shares were traded in the first two hours. But the more than 60,000 retail investors who hold about a 2% stake in the company could suffer more losses if Bharat Global’s share price declines further.