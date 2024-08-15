Sunil Mittal’s JLR moment at BT isn’t likely any time soon – if at all

BT is of course excited about the new, friendlier investor stepping in for the aggressive Drahi, who has built his empire on debt-powered deals and is now under pressure to sell his assets after running out of credit. Before Mittal stepped in, the risk was that Drahi would dump his BT stock in the market. The stock has recovered since Allison Kirby became CEO in February, but it remains 15% below where it was 15 years ago.